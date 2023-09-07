Police investigate possible shooting on I-275 in Canton

State police are investigating a possible shooting on Interstate 275 near Michigan Avenue in Canton, they said.

Officials said traffic on the freeway's northbound lanes is being directed off at Ecorse Road. Motorists can expect backups and should seek an alternate route.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said all of I-275's northbound lanes at Ecorse Road are closed for the investigation and traffic is backed up for more than two miles.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez