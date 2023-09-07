Police probe stabbing at Southgate motel

A 41-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed early Wednesday at a Southgate motel parking lot, police said.

The victim was last listed in stable condition, upgraded from critical, they said.

Southgate police officers were called at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to the La Quinta Inn on Reeck Road near Northline and Interstate 75 for a report of a stabbing, according to authorities. A caller told dispatch there was a man who had been stabbed in the motel's lobby.

Officers arrived and found the Eastpointe resident with a stab wound to the upper left chest. Police said medics treated the man and took him to a hospital.

They said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Southgate Police Department's tip line at (734) 258-3055.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez