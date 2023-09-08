Dearborn partners with SMART Flex to offer rides for $1

Dearborn — The City of Dearborn announced Friday a new pilot program to subsidize all SMART Flex car rides in the city so riders pay only $1.

Under the pilot program, SMART Flex rides that begin and end in Dearborn cost just a buck, rather than the $2-$8 rate that's typically charged for the same service in nearby communities.

The program comes at no extra cost to local taxpayers and is funded by grant awards, the office said.

"Public transit in our region only goes so far," Mayor Abdullah Hammoud stated. "My administration is committed to eliminating barriers to public transit in our community, which is why we're taking a monumental step to help cover the 'last mile' through SMART Flex."

SMART Flex is a ride-hailing service that offers short trips or 'last mile' rides in three high-traffic zones in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties, launched in March 2021.

The program uses small cars and wheelchair-equipped vans to people traveling within the pilot areas through a mobile app. The zones are in Troy, Dearborn, and along the Hall Road corridor.

The three zones cost $2.4 million per year to operate, paid with grants, SMART officials said in 2021.

Dearborn officials said it is the first city in the three pilot zones to subsidize the rides. Since its launch, there have been more than 95,000 rides in Dearborn, according to SMART's data.

"We are pleased to be working with Mayor Hammoud and the City of Dearborn in supporting their efforts to provide greater access with an affordable way to get around," said Dwight Ferrell, General Manager of SMART. "This program complements the SMART Fixed Route, and paratransit services that currently operate in Dearborn helping people get to the places they need to go."

Dearborn's Flex Ride service operates from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Riders can download the app by searching for "SMART Flex" in the App Store or Google Play store and tapping the download icon. Once an account is set up, residents can request a ride.

"There are countless advantages of being a Dearborn resident, including that, now, anyone in our city can get to work or school, the doctor's office or the store, or book a trip to enjoy art, museums, culture, and recreation in our city for just $1," Hammoud said.

More information about SMART Flex can be found at SMARTBus.org/Services/Flex-Services.

Riders who have questions about the service may contact Support-SMART@ridewithvia.com or call (734) 212-8429.

