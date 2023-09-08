Romulus man shot twice in the head Friday in critical condition, police say

A 35-year-old Romulus man is in critical condition after being shot twice in the head early Friday, police said.

Officers were called at about 5:45 a.m. to a location in the 6900 block of Niagara Street near Ecorse and Merriman roads for a report of shots fired.

They arrived and found an unconscious man lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex, according to authorities. They examined the man and found he was breathing but had two gunshot wounds on his head.

Medics were called and took the man to a hospital.

Detectives said they do not believe the shooting resulted from a robbery since the victim had all of his valuables with him and his apartment appeared to have been untouched.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting should call detectives with the Romulus Police Department at (734) 942-6856.

