Woodhaven police weigh options after man staking protest signs violates city ordinance

The Woodhaven Police Department is weighing how to handle a man who has been cited for violating a city ordinance by staking signs to the ground without a permit on city property, chief Scott Fraczek said.

In a photo obtained by The Detroit News, a man whom the chief identified as Bradley Peterson could be seen speaking with two people on city property Monday in a field in front of the Police Department on West Road near Hall.

Flanking him were signs that appeared to read: "Since 1492-2023 Native American Lives Don’t Matter," "White US Reparations Only," "Black Lives Don’t Matter" and "White Crime Pays" with dates above it and a Confederate flag nearby.

Peterson, 57, has been issued four citations for violating a city ordinance that prohibits the installation of signs without permits, the police chief told The News on Wednesday.

According to Woodhaven's code of ordinances on zoning and signs: "Except for the following nature of signs, none shall be erected, installed, altered or relocated unless and until all necessary building and zoning permits have been issued by the building official and/or ordinance officer for any such sign(s).

"No sign, except those established and maintained by the municipality, county, state or federal governments, shall be located in, project into, or overhang public right-of-way or dedicated public easement."

Woodhaven police officials said Peterson has been protesting for several years. Recently, however, his protests have garnered law enforcement interception due to signs illegally being planted in the ground on city property.

"In fact, I went out and talked to him; we get along really good," Fraczek said. "He and I have got a longstanding relationship and I just explained to him 'you can't post the signs on this easement (without permit).'"

The chief said prior to the violations, Peterson could be seen adorned in signs that hung from his shoulders, a shirt with writing and waving a Confederate flag — all being legal.

"We've had no problems with him until recently when he started posting position signs," he said.

Fraczek said in 2017, Peterson, who is Black and Native American, was arrested for disorderly conduct following an issue at the local court, adding "he has since then had a problem with us." Police did not detail what led to the arrest.

Peterson filed a federal lawsuit over the arrest in 2018. The handwritten lawsuit was filed against the city police and 33rd District Court.

Peterson said in the lawsuit that his civil rights were violated when police arrested him during a court hearing.

In the lawsuit, which is still active in U.S. District Court, Peterson changed his attorneys in July.

Peterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reached Friday, his lawyer, Thomas Krall, said in the civil justice system, "monetary damages is what satisfies people," adding he expects an alleged excessive force claim to be resolved by the end of the year.

Krall did not disclose the amount of monetary damages Peterson is seeking.

Fraczek said permits are required in order for signs to be posted on city easement, according to current city ordinances.

"He's been issued four violations for doing so up until this point," Fraczek said. "With the pending litigations and some motions that are going through in the court, we're kind of at a standstill on trying to figure out how we can deal with him so that we don't bring anyone (unnecessarily) to him and he kind of tries to figure out what he's going to do to get his point across.

"We're kind of at a stay based on the request of our attorneys until we figure out how to come up with some mutual agreement with (Peterson)."

Three years ago, photos of Peterson's one-man protests that didn't involve staking made the rounds on social media, sparking outrage and concern among residents.

On Feb. 20, 2020, the Police Department took to Facebook to advise the public to ignore the man as he exercised his federal and state constitutional rights.

"This individual is protesting what he believes to be unfair treatment by the WHPD and the 33rd District Court," police officials said in the post. "We understand that his message is NOT coming across as intended and some are offended by his protest. The Constitutions of United States and State of Michigan provide the rights of citizens to protest and we will uphold these rights of our citizens."

