'All about chicken': Barbecue came first at Plymouth Fall Festival, and it grew from there

Plymouth — Meggan Joy of Canton and her niece Natalie Pajak were roaming Plymouth's festival Sunday in search of their family members who went there just for barbecued chicken.

Sunday is the day Plymouth Fall Festival-goers could pick up barbecued chicken dinners in addition to participating in the festival's carnival, live music performances, and vendors.

The Rotary Club of Plymouth has been organizing the dinner sale for 67 years and the barbecue was the "anchor" that led to Plymouth Fall Festival.

"The chicken barbecue started it and it was like a picnic in the park kind of activity then the festival grew around it ... morphed into the years ... invited the carnival to come in," Joy said.

Coming to the festival has been a family tradition for the Joys for the last 40 years. Their family has multigenerational participation in the the Rotary Club of Plymouth.

"It's the one time a year the whole family gets together and if you are part of the family in any way you're welcomed," said Joy, 46, referring to about 20 people apart of their family who were roaming the festival Sunday.

"All of the kids from mine, whose 19 down to the youngest, 2, have been doing this festival since they were born and my kids take a picture every year ... and we put it on the refrigerator."

Most come Sunday but Joy has been participating in the fall festival for the full weekend, having a pancake breakfast Saturday and eating on the street with bingo on Friday.

"It's very fun," said Natalie, 13. "I really like walking around and seeing all the things that people have on display."

Smoke was in the air near Plymouth's farmers' market building where over 500 volunteers from a Canton soccer team and local high schools were singing as they boxed the chicken dinners that would be bought from customers Sunday.

A large truck honked around 3 p.m. telling volunteers that the last rack of chicken went on the barbecue pit and that the work day would be over in a few hours, making the volunteers cheer. The first volunteers arrived at 7 a.m. Sunday and many helped set up Saturday to prepare, according to organizers.

"Today is all about chicken," said Eric Joy, the purchaser of the foods necessary for the chicken barbecue and former president of the Plymouth Fall Festival. "We're the anchor."

The Rotary Club of Plymouth uses the funds from the chicken barbecue to support its charitable foundation. It planned to serve 8,500 chicken dinners that include half a chicken, ear of corn, a roll with butter, a bag of chips, a cookie, and a bottle of water for $15 to $17.

Customers were going through the line nonstop Sunday, many buying multiple dinners and then finding seating in front of the fall festival's main stage to watch the performances.

"We give out $50,000 in scholarships every year ... all of them (high school volunteers) are going to get money for their clubs for volunteering their time here," he said. "We'll take in just short of $200,000 and by the time we pay the bills, we're probably in the neighborhood of giving $50,000 back to the community.

"The impact on the community is huge. There are people here that are third-generations both working this barbecue and attending the barbecue: grandparents, parents, kids. My parents both are working as part of the Rotary Club. My family alone has three generations working the barbecues so it's not uncommon to have three generations of people either attending or working the barbecue."

In addition to the dinners, festival-goers could purchase jewelry, candles, pictures, and more from the booths Sunday. It also featured a car show, craft show, pet show, and served rib and spaghetti dinners during the weekend.

