Inkster man accused of killing his mother last week in custody

An Inkster man wanted in connection with the killing of his 64-year-old mother last week was arrested Sunday, Michigan State Police said.

Joshua Hill, 25, a suspect in the Sept. 4 shooting death of an Inkster woman, was found and apprehended by Detroit police, officials said Sunday. They also said officers found a gun on him.

State police didn't provide details of the homicide or the victim last week Monday, but identified Hill as a suspect. Investigators said he could have been driving a black 2005 Ford Escape with plate number DDG-1487 or a 2020 Ford Escape plate number BZK-999.

They also urged the public to call 911 if anyone saw Hill and to not approach him.

On Wednesday, police said they recovered the vehicle they believed Hill had used to leave the scene of his mother's murder, but didn't say where.

Last week Thursday, officials said the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office had authorized an arrest warrant for Hill on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm during a felony.

