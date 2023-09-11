Wayne police investigate Sunday bomb threat

Police in Wayne are investigating a suspicious device left in a vehicle Sunday, officials said.

Officers were called called at about 3:30 p.m. to a location in the area of Gloria and Clinton streets for a report of a suspicious package found in a car's wheel well, they said. The area is west of Merriman and between Michigan Avenue and Van Born Road.

The Detroit Metro Airport Police's Bomb Squad was called to the area and determined the device was a credible threat. A second police bomb squad was called and defused the homemade device, officials said.

As police responded to the scene, they evacuated the area as a precaution. They informed residents at about 6:30 p.m. they could return to their homes.

Wayne police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and detectives are working with the FBI and the ATF.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Wayne Police Department at (734) 721-1598.

