Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, March 21
These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 032, 0637
Evening: 513, 0715
Fantasy 5: 15, 19, 26, 36, 39
Thursday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 18, 22, 23, 26, 30, 37, 40, 43, 45, 46, 47, 56, 59, 61, 63, 65, 68
Poker Lotto: 8♠, 2♠, 9♦, 10♦, 10♠
Classic Lotto: 3, 8, 12, 24, 29, 40
Saturday jackpot: $1.1M
Powerball: 3, 4, 18, 29, 61; 25
Wednesday jackpot: $40M
