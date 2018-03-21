LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 032, 0637

Evening: 513, 0715

Fantasy 5: 15, 19, 26, 36, 39

Thursday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 18, 22, 23, 26, 30, 37, 40, 43, 45, 46, 47, 56, 59, 61, 63, 65, 68

Poker Lotto: 8, 2, 9, 10, 10

Classic Lotto: 3, 8, 12, 24, 29, 40

Saturday jackpot: $1.1M

Powerball: 3, 4, 18, 29, 61; 25

Wednesday jackpot: $40M

