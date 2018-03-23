LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 137, 9543

Evening: 695, 3319

Fantasy 5: 9, 10, 12, 22, 37

Saturday jackpot: $163K

Keno: 4, 8, 14, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 47, 52, 53, 54, 55, 58, 61, 65, 66, 73, 77

Poker Lotto: K, 8, J, K, 2

Mega Millions: 4, 8, 23, 53, 59; 17

Friday jackpot: $421M

