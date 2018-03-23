Michigan Lottery for Friday, March 23
These Michigan Lottery numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 137, 9543
Evening: 695, 3319
Fantasy 5: 9, 10, 12, 22, 37
Saturday jackpot: $163K
Keno: 4, 8, 14, 22, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 47, 52, 53, 54, 55, 58, 61, 65, 66, 73, 77
Poker Lotto: K♣, 8♠, J♠, K♦, 2♣
Mega Millions: 4, 8, 23, 53, 59; 17
Friday jackpot: $421M
