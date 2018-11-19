Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Nov. 19
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 721, 6537
Evening: 533, 4492
Fantasy 5: 1, 3, 21, 27, 30
Tuesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 1, 5, 8, 23, 27, 28, 38, 40, 41, 42, 43, 45, 50, 51, 52, 53, 56, 60, 62, 63, 71 80
Poker Lotto: 6♠, 6♥, 5♥, 3♠, 7♦
