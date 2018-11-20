Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 20
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 600, 7351
Evening: 607, 2143
Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 14, 18, 38
Wednesday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 8, 12, 14, 17, 21, 24, 26, 27, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 40, 42, 45, 47, 51, 56, 57, 66, 77
Poker Lotto: 7♦, 4♦, J♣, 8♣, J♠
Mega Millions: 10, 16, 31, 42, 66; 10
Tuesday jackpot: $139M
