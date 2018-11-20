LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 600, 7351

Evening: 607, 2143

Fantasy 5: 6, 13, 14, 18, 38

Wednesday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 8, 12, 14, 17, 21, 24, 26, 27, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 40, 42, 45, 47, 51, 56, 57, 66, 77

Poker Lotto: 7, 4, J, 8, J

Mega Millions: 10, 16, 31, 42, 66; 10

Tuesday jackpot: $139M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/11/20/michigan-lottery-numbers/38577689/