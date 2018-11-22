LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 053, 5289

Evening: 107, 0898

Fantasy 5: 2, 18, 19, 28, 39

Friday jackpot: $124K

Keno: 2, 6, 13, 16, 18, 19, 26, 34, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 48, 49, 59, 60, 64, 66, 74, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 10, 7, 3, 4, 3

