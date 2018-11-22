Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Nov. 22
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 053, 5289
Evening: 107, 0898
Fantasy 5: 2, 18, 19, 28, 39
Friday jackpot: $124K
Keno: 2, 6, 13, 16, 18, 19, 26, 34, 37, 38, 40, 41, 44, 48, 49, 59, 60, 64, 66, 74, 75, 78
Poker Lotto: 10♠, 7♥, 3♦, 4♥, 3♠
