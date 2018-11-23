Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 23
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 073, 8315
Evening: 148, 0527
Fantasy 5: 3, 4, 17, 23, 28
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 6, 8, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 27, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 57, 60, 63, 64, 68, 69, 71, 79
Poker Lotto: J♦, 10♥, A♠, 3♦, K♥
