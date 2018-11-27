Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Nov. 26
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 386, 2314
Evening: 363, 7650
Fantasy 5: 4, 20, 25, 34, 38
Tuesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 2, 6, 10, 15, 18, 21, 26, 27, 30, 34, 35, 46, 48, 49, 56, 57, 65, 69, 71, 75, 79
Poker Lotto: 9♥, 2♠, 8♠, 10♦, 5♦
Lucky for Life: 10, 23, 29, 37, 43; 14
