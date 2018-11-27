LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 671, 8976

Evening: 019, 6499

Fantasy 5: 8, 11, 12, 13, 23

Wednesday jackpot: $148K

Keno: 1, 8, 9, 16, 29, 32, 35, 36, 37, 40, 41, 49, 50, 52, 53, 55, 62, 63, 67, 69, 71, 78

Poker Lotto: 8, A, 9, 9, 3

