Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Nov. 27
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 671, 8976
Evening: 019, 6499
Fantasy 5: 8, 11, 12, 13, 23
Wednesday jackpot: $148K
Keno: 1, 8, 9, 16, 29, 32, 35, 36, 37, 40, 41, 49, 50, 52, 53, 55, 62, 63, 67, 69, 71, 78
Poker Lotto: 8♠, A♣, 9♣, 9♠, 3♠
