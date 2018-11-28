LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 668, 7571

Evening: 839, 0111

Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 20, 29, 33

Thursday jackpot: $185K

Keno: 4, 6, 8, 9, 17, 18, 22, 23, 26, 29, 30, 35, 38, 46, 48, 50, 53, 61, 69, 71, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: 6, A, 2, J, 3

Classic Lotto: 1, 14, 16, 17, 19, 33

Saturday jackpot: $2.85M

