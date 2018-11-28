Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 28
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 668, 7571
Evening: 839, 0111
Fantasy 5: 4, 7, 20, 29, 33
Thursday jackpot: $185K
Keno: 4, 6, 8, 9, 17, 18, 22, 23, 26, 29, 30, 35, 38, 46, 48, 50, 53, 61, 69, 71, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: 6♦, A♣, 2♥, J♠, 3♠
Classic Lotto: 1, 14, 16, 17, 19, 33
Saturday jackpot: $2.85M
