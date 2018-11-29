Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Nov. 29
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 790, 1308
Evening: 021, 0255
Fantasy 5: 15, 22, 25, 31, 39
Friday jackpot: $229K
Keno: 1, 2, 10, 17, 20, 23, 24, 30, 31, 35, 41, 43, 45, 46, 48, 50, 52, 53, 64, 67, 69, 71
Poker Lotto: K♦, A♦, J♣, Q♠, 8♥
