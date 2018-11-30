LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 131, 7648

Evening: 905, 5288

Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 18, 29, 35

Saturday jackpot: $295K

Keno: 2, 6, 9, 10, 12, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, 30, 33, 36, 41, 55, 57, 59, 60, 64, 67, 69

Poker Lotto: 6, K, 5, 5, 2

Mega Millions: 25, 28, 40, 43, 63; 19

Friday jackpot: $190M

