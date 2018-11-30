Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Nov. 30
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 131, 7648
Evening: 905, 5288
Fantasy 5: 2, 3, 18, 29, 35
Saturday jackpot: $295K
Keno: 2, 6, 9, 10, 12, 16, 18, 21, 22, 23, 25, 30, 33, 36, 41, 55, 57, 59, 60, 64, 67, 69
Poker Lotto: 6♦, K♦, 5♠, 5♦, 2♥
Mega Millions: 25, 28, 40, 43, 63; 19
Friday jackpot: $190M
