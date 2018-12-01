Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, December 1st
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 578, 3543
Evening: 296, 8252
Fantasy 5: 1, 5, 19 25, 38
- Sunday jackpot: $100K
Lotto 47: 10, 16, 24, 27, 43, 45
- Wednesday jackpot:$3.05M
Keno: 6, 7, 12, 13, 16, 17, 25, 28, 32, 35, 36, 37, 38, 42, 49, 53, 59, 63, 68, 77, 78, 80
Powerball: 10, 11, 47, 55, 58
- Powerball: 26
- Power Play: 2
