Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Dec. 2
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 657, 8857
Evening: 766, 8054
Fantasy 5: 14, 18, 32, 37, 38
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 15, 19, 23, 25, 36, 39, 43, 44, 47, 48, 50, 54, 57, 58, 62, 73, 74
Poker Lotto: Q♣, Q♥, A♥, J♠, K♠
