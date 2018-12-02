LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 657, 8857

Evening: 766, 8054

Fantasy 5: 14, 18, 32, 37, 38

Monday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 4, 5, 8, 9, 15, 19, 23, 25, 36, 39, 43, 44, 47, 48, 50, 54, 57, 58, 62, 73, 74

Poker Lotto: Q, Q, A, J, K

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/02/michigan-lottery-numbers/38660951/