Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Dec. 3
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 714, 3210
Evening: 658, 3500
Fantasy 5: 5, 22, 28, 35, 37
Tuesday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 1, 2, 6, 7, 11, 16, 32, 35, 40, 41, 43, 44, 47, 54, 58, 59, 64, 65, 68, 70, 74, 80
Poker Lotto: Q♠, 3♦, J♣, 10♣, 5♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/03/michigan-lottery-numbers/38667631/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs