LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 508, 4589

Evening: 017, 0505

Fantasy 5: 8, 11, 12, 13, 26

Wednesday jackpot: $121K

Keno: 4, 7, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 30, 39, 44, 46, 66, 67, 74, 75, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: Q, 2, 10, A, 9

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/04/michigan-lottery-numbers/38673813/