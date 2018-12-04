Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 4
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 508, 4589
Evening: 017, 0505
Fantasy 5: 8, 11, 12, 13, 26
Wednesday jackpot: $121K
Keno: 4, 7, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 30, 39, 44, 46, 66, 67, 74, 75, 76, 79
Poker Lotto: Q♠, 2♦, 10♠, A♥, 9♣
