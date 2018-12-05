Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 5
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 477, 5094
Evening: 949, 8767
Fantasy 5: 20, 29, 31, 33, 39
Thursday jackpot: $156K
Keno: 5, 8, 11, 12, 16, 17, 22, 25, 27, 33, 38, 40, 42, 43, 48, 62, 63, 65, 75, 78, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 10♠, 9♠, 9♣, A♠, 3♣
Classic Lotto: 15, 16, 22, 23, 26, 37
Saturday jackpot: $3.25M
Powerball: 9, 11, 36, 37, 38; 11
Wednesday jackpot: $200M
