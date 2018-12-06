Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Dec. 6
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 013, 5497
Evening: 369, 2441
Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 15, 17, 35
Friday jackpot: $156K
Keno: 9, 18, 22, 29, 30, 32, 33, 37, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 55, 56, 57, 60, 63, 68
Poker Lotto: 5♥, J♠, 6♦, 3♦, 10♠
