These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 013, 5497

Evening: 369, 2441

Fantasy 5: 3, 7, 15, 17, 35

Friday jackpot: $156K

Keno: 9, 18, 22, 29, 30, 32, 33, 37, 38, 40, 42, 43, 44, 46, 47, 48, 55, 56, 57, 60, 63, 68

Poker Lotto: 5, J, 6, 3, 10

