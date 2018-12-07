LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 684, 3861

Evening: 661, 6934

Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 8, 17, 23

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 7, 13, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 31, 33, 38, 47, 51, 55, 56, 57, 61, 64, 65, 74, 77, 79

Poker Lotto: 5, 5, J, 10, 5

Mega Millions: 4, 10, 20, 33, 57; 13

Friday jackpot: $226M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/07/michigan-lottery-numbers/38695229/