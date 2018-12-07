Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 7
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 684, 3861
Evening: 661, 6934
Fantasy 5: 1, 4, 8, 17, 23
Saturday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 1, 7, 13, 16, 19, 23, 24, 25, 31, 33, 38, 47, 51, 55, 56, 57, 61, 64, 65, 74, 77, 79
Poker Lotto: 5♥, 5♦, J♥, 10♣, 5♠
Mega Millions: 4, 10, 20, 33, 57; 13
Friday jackpot: $226M
