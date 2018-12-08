Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, December 8th
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 758, 3880
Evening: 519, 8706
Fantasy 5: 5, 22, 26, 31, 32
- Sunday jackpot: $105K
Lotto 47: 1, 5, 8, 16, 33, 44
- Wednesday jackpot:$3.5M
Keno: 6, 9, 10, 17, 20, 28, 29, 33, 40, 43, 46, 48, 50, 53, 58, 59, 65, 66, 69, 70, 75, 76
Powerball: 14, 32, 34, 46, 61
- Powerball: 10
- Power Play: 2
