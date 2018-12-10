Michigan Lottery numbers for Monday, Dec. 10
These numbers were drawn Monday:
Midday: 521, 5212
Evening: 233, 7834
Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 10, 16, 25
Tuesday jackpot: $118K
Keno: 6, 11, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 33, 43, 44, 52, 55, 58, 60, 61, 63, 64, 65, 73, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♥, A♣, 9♠, Q♥, A♥
