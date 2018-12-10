LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 521, 5212

Evening: 233, 7834

Fantasy 5: 3, 6, 10, 16, 25

Tuesday jackpot: $118K

Keno: 6, 11, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27, 33, 43, 44, 52, 55, 58, 60, 61, 63, 64, 65, 73, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, A, 9, Q, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/10/michigan-lottery-numbers/38713663/