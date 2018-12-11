LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 029, 4188

Evening: 504, 5516

Fantasy 5: 3, 12, 19, 28, 36

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 9, 14, 15, 20, 24, 28, 34, 38, 39, 42, 53, 56, 57, 59, 61, 66, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80

Poker Lotto: 10, K, 6, J, 7

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/11/michigan-lottery-numbers/38720071/