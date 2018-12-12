Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 12
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 806, 0291
Evening: 364, 7649
Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 9, 12, 16
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 6, 10, 13, 14, 17, 19, 23, 32, 40, 45, 50, 52, 53, 61, 63, 64, 72, 73, 75, 77, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 10♠, 6♥, 4♦, 2♠
Classic Lotto: 3, 6, 15, 20, 21, 46
Saturday jackpot: $3.5M
