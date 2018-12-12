LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 806, 0291

Evening: 364, 7649

Fantasy 5: 2, 6, 9, 12, 16

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 4, 6, 10, 13, 14, 17, 19, 23, 32, 40, 45, 50, 52, 53, 61, 63, 64, 72, 73, 75, 77, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, 10, 6, 4, 2

Classic Lotto: 3, 6, 15, 20, 21, 46

Saturday jackpot: $3.5M

