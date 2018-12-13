LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 813, 4452

Evening: 295, 8437

Fantasy 5: 5, 10, 11, 37, 38

Friday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 3, 7, 10, 15, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 29, 31, 34, 41, 46, 52, 55, 65, 66, 74, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: 4, 7, 10, A, J

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/13/michigan-lottery-numbers/38734265/