LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 139, 0150

Evening: 084, 9808

Fantasy 5: 6, 15, 17, 26, 33

Saturday jackpot: $126K

Keno: 3, 4, 11, 12, 14, 28, 31, 33, 34, 35, 36, 40, 54, 57, 60, 63, 65, 69, 73, 74, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: 5, 3, K, 9, 8

Mega Millions: 5, 22, 26, 43, 49; 23

Friday jackpot: $262M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/14/michigan-lottery-numbers/38740603/