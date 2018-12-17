LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 210, 6717

Evening: 468, 8319

Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 21, 26, 31

Tuesday jackpot: $196K

Keno: 1, 7, 12, 20, 29, 40, 43, 45, 47, 50, 53, 55, 56, 61, 65, 66, 69, 70, 72, 73, 75, 78

Poker Lotto: 4, 6, 2, 2, J

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/17/michigan-lottery-numbers/38758099/