Lottery

MICHIGAN

Tue., Dec. 18

Midday: 532, 2456

Evening: 093, 6977

Fantasy 5: 3, 5, 8, 10, 30

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 8, 9, 13, 16, 22, 26, 28, 32, 37, 38, 41, 43, 45, 49, 52, 57, 60, 62, 64, 69, 80

Poker Lotto: K, 9, Q, A, K

Mon., Dec. 17

Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 21, 26, 31

Lucky for Life: 4, 8, 31, 32, 44; 9

Sun., Dec. 16

Fantasy 5: 2, 4, 24, 27, 37

Sat., Dec. 15

Fantasy 5: 9, 10, 17, 34, 35

Classic Lotto: 1, 2, 7, 8, 11, 26

Wednesday jackpot: $1M

Powerball: 8, 38, 43, 52, 55; 17

Wednesday jackpot: $262M

Fri., Dec. 14

Mega Millions: 5, 22, 26, 43, 49; 23

Tuesday jackpot: $284M

OHIO

Tue., Dec. 18

Midday: 354, 1167

Evening: 150, 4330

