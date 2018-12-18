Michigan Lottery numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 18
These numbers were drawn Tuesday:
Midday: 532, 2456
Evening: 093, 6977
Fantasy 5: 3, 5, 8, 10, 30
Wednesday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 4, 8, 9, 13, 16, 22, 26, 28, 32, 37, 38, 41, 43, 45, 49, 52, 57, 60, 62, 64, 69, 80
Poker Lotto: K♦, 9♥, Q♣, A♥, K♣
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Tue., Dec. 18
Mon., Dec. 17
Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 21, 26, 31
Lucky for Life: 4, 8, 31, 32, 44; 9
Sun., Dec. 16
Fantasy 5: 2, 4, 24, 27, 37
Sat., Dec. 15
Fantasy 5: 9, 10, 17, 34, 35
Classic Lotto: 1, 2, 7, 8, 11, 26
Wednesday jackpot: $1M
Powerball: 8, 38, 43, 52, 55; 17
Wednesday jackpot: $262M
Fri., Dec. 14
Mega Millions: 5, 22, 26, 43, 49; 23
Tuesday jackpot: $284M
OHIO
Tue., Dec. 18
Midday: 354, 1167
Evening: 150, 4330
