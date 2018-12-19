Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 19
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Wed., Dec. 19
Midday: 087, 6313
Evening: 697, 4384
Fantasy 5: 2, 16, 26, 30, 36
Thursday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 4, 8, 19, 20, 29, 33, 34, 38, 41, 42, 43, 48, 55, 56, 58, 62, 64, 73, 74, 78, 79
Poker Lotto: 7♣, 2♣, 10♦, 6♣, 10♣
Classic Lotto: 1, 21, 26, 28, 33, 41
Saturday jackpot: $1.05M
Tue., Dec. 18
Fantasy 5: 3, 5, 8, 10, 30
Mega Millions: 13, 22, 32, 60, 69; 9
Friday jackpot: $305M
Mon., Dec. 17
Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 21, 26, 31
Lucky for Life: 4, 8, 31, 32, 44; 9
Sat., Dec. 15
Powerball: 8, 38, 43, 52, 55; 17
Wednesday jackpot: $262M
OHIO
Wed., Dec. 19
Midday: 113, 0670
Evening: 588, 8231
Lotto: 12, 13, 16, 19, 25, 29
Kicker: 347741
