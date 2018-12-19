LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 087, 6313

Evening: 697, 4384

Fantasy 5: 2, 16, 26, 30, 36

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 4, 8, 19, 20, 29, 33, 34, 38, 41, 42, 43, 48, 55, 56, 58, 62, 64, 73, 74, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, 2, 10, 6, 10

Classic Lotto: 1, 21, 26, 28, 33, 41

Saturday jackpot: $1.05M

Powerball: 15, 29, 31, 37, 43; 16

Wednesday jackpot: $262M

Tue., Dec. 18

Fantasy 5: 3, 5, 8, 10, 30

Mega Millions: 13, 22, 32, 60, 69; 9

Friday jackpot: $305M

Mon., Dec. 17

Fantasy 5: 6, 7, 21, 26, 31

Lucky for Life: 4, 8, 31, 32, 44; 9

Sat., Dec. 15

Powerball: 8, 38, 43, 52, 55; 17

Wednesday jackpot: $262M

OHIO

Wed., Dec. 19

Midday: 113, 0670

Evening: 588, 8231

Lotto: 12, 13, 16, 19, 25, 29

Kicker: 347741

