Michigan Lottery numbers for Thursday, Dec. 20
These numbers were drawn Thursday:
Midday: 101, 5562
Evening: 503, 7093
Fantasy 5: 4, 22, 25, 27, 29
Friday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 4, 6, 7, 12, 20, 21, 22, 28, 31, 32, 36, 48, 49, 54, 58, 59, 60, 61, 65, 66, 76, 78
Poker Lotto: 5♦, 6♥, 5♠, K♦, 8♣
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/20/michigan-lottery-numbers-thursday-dec/38777141/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.