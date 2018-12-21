Michigan Lottery numbers for Friday, Dec. 21
These numbers were drawn Friday:
Midday: 926, 6245
Evening: 616, 1598
Fantasy 5: 5, 16, 26, 32, 35
Saturday jackpot: $127K
Keno: 1, 7, 16, 18, 20, 22, 29, 33, 37, 39, 40, 42, 45, 46, 54, 57, 63, 65, 66, 70, 74, 79
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 2♦, 4♦, J♠, 6♦
