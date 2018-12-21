LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 926, 6245

Evening: 616, 1598

Fantasy 5: 5, 16, 26, 32, 35

Saturday jackpot: $127K

Keno: 1, 7, 16, 18, 20, 22, 29, 33, 37, 39, 40, 42, 45, 46, 54, 57, 63, 65, 66, 70, 74, 79

Poker Lotto: 8, 2, 4, J, 6

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/21/michigan-lottery-numbers/38782555/