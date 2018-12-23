LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 284, 1355

Evening: 579, 0890

Fantasy 5: 1, 19, 22, 29, 37

Monday jackpot: $200K

Keno: 9, 10, 16, 20, 24, 25, 27, 31, 34, 35, 38, 40, 44, 45, 47, 52, 64, 67, 72, 75, 78, 79

Poker Lotto: 7, 5, 10, 3, Q

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/23/michigan-lottery-numbers/38790825/