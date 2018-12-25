LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 645, 9838

Evening: 714, 6845

Fantasy 5: 2, 12, 13, 20, 34

Tuesday jackpot: $259K

Keno: 9, 11, 17, 21, 26, 27, 29, 30, 33, 37, 48, 59, 60, 63, 68, 69, 71, 73, 74, 75, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: 3, 6, 8, K, 4

Lucky for Life: 2, 9, 14, 27, 47; 7

