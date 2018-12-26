LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 606, 2467

Evening: 494, 0825

Fantasy 5: 6, 8, 12, 14, 37

Thursday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 6, 8, 12, 14, 37

Poker Lotto: 3, A, 8, 8, J

Classic Lotto: 1, 2, 5, 9, 38, 43

Saturday jackpot: $1.15M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2018/12/26/michigan-lottery-numbers/38800927/