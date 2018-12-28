LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Friday:

Midday: 697, 3947

Evening: 888, 4164

Fantasy 5: 2, 4, 6, 17, 20

Saturday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 3, 11, 12, 15, 23, 24, 26, 39, 41, 43, 46, 48, 50, 53, 57, 58, 60, 63, 65, 68, 78, 80

Poker Lotto: J, J, 8, Q, 3

