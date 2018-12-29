Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, December 29th
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 864, 1100
Evening: 154, 4811
Fantasy 5: 22, 24, 27, 31, 36
- Sunday jackpot: $105K
Lotto 47: 9, 12, 18, 20, 32, 42
- Wednesday jackpot:$1.2M
Keno: 2, 4, 5, 10, 15, 18, 25, 30, 37, 41, 42, 48, 54, 58, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 68, 71, 76
Powerball: 12, 42, 51, 53, 62
- Powerball: 25
- Power Play: 2
