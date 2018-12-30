Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Dec. 30
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 964, 6308
Evening: 228, 8404
Fantasy 5: 2, 5, 12, 26, 28
Monday jackpot: $110K
Keno: 2, 4, 7, 14, 19, 20, 22, 26, 28, 31, 33, 36, 39, 45, 48, 51, 53, 61, 63, 66, 68, 72
Poker Lotto: K♦, 10♠, K♥, A♥, 4♣
Sat., Dec. 29
Midday: 864, 1100
Evening: 154, 4811
Fantasy 5: 22, 24, 27, 31, 36
Saturday jackpot: $105K
Keno: 2, 4, 5, 10, 15, 18, 25, 30, 37, 41, 42, 48, 54, 58, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 68, 71, 76
Poker Lotto: 10♠, K♦, 4♠, 5♠, 8♠
Classic Lotto: 9, 12, 18, 20, 32, 42
Wednesday jackpot: $1.2M
Powerball: 12, 42, 51, 53, 62: 25
Wednesday jackpot: $53M
Fri., Dec. 28
Mega Millions: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38; 21
Tuesday jackpot: $415M
OHIO
Sun., Dec. 30
Midday: 936, 2369
Evening: 256, 9122
