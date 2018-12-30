LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Sunday:

Midday: 964, 6308

Evening: 228, 8404

Fantasy 5: 2, 5, 12, 26, 28

Monday jackpot: $110K

Keno: 2, 4, 7, 14, 19, 20, 22, 26, 28, 31, 33, 36, 39, 45, 48, 51, 53, 61, 63, 66, 68, 72

Poker Lotto: K, 10, K, A, 4

MICHIGAN

Sun., Dec. 30

Sat., Dec. 29

Midday: 864, 1100

Evening: 154, 4811

Fantasy 5: 22, 24, 27, 31, 36

Saturday jackpot: $105K

Keno: 2, 4, 5, 10, 15, 18, 25, 30, 37, 41, 42, 48, 54, 58, 62, 63, 64, 66, 67, 68, 71, 76

Poker Lotto: 10, K, 4, 5, 8

Classic Lotto: 9, 12, 18, 20, 32, 42

Wednesday jackpot: $1.2M

Powerball: 12, 42, 51, 53, 62: 25

Wednesday jackpot: $53M

Fri., Dec. 28

Mega Millions: 9, 10, 25, 37, 38; 21

Tuesday jackpot: $415M

OHIO

Sun., Dec. 30

Midday: 936, 2369

Evening: 256, 9122

