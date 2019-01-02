LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 139, 7359

Evening: 680, 9174

Fantasy 5: 9, 13, 23, 34, 37

Wednesday jackpot: $156K

Keno: 7, 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 20, 27, 28, 31, 32, 33, 35, 43, 56, 57, 59, 62, 70, 73, 74, 75

Poker Lotto: 9, 5, 5, K, K

Mega Millions: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70; 14

Friday jackpot: $40M

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/02/michigan-lottery-numbers/38832413/