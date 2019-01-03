LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Thursday:

Midday: 843, 2754

Evening: 978, 3180

Fantasy 5: 12, 15, 18, 32, 38

Friday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 1, 6, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 35, 41, 42, 53, 56, 65, 66, 70, 71, 74, 75, 80

Poker Lotto: 7, 10, Q, K, A

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/03/michigan-lottery-numbers/38839849/