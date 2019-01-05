LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:

Midday: 947, 2753

Evening: 433, 6529

Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 32, 33, 37

- Sunday jackpot: $119K

Lotto 47: 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14

- Wednesday jackpot:$1.3M

Keno: 2, 3, 7, 15, 24, 32, 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 44, 49, 51, 54, 57, 67, 68, 76, 79, 80

Powerball: 3, 7, 15, 27, 69

- Powerball: 19

- Power Play: 2

