Michigan Lottery numbers for Saturday, January 5th
These Michigan lottery numbers were drawn Saturday:
Midday: 947, 2753
Evening: 433, 6529
Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 32, 33, 37
- Sunday jackpot: $119K
Lotto 47: 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14
- Wednesday jackpot:$1.3M
Keno: 2, 3, 7, 15, 24, 32, 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 44, 49, 51, 54, 57, 67, 68, 76, 79, 80
Powerball: 3, 7, 15, 27, 69
- Powerball: 19
- Power Play: 2
