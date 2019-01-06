Michigan Lottery numbers for Sunday, Jan. 6
These numbers were drawn Sunday:
Midday: 959, 3301
Evening: 825, 8089
Fantasy 5: 3, 5, 8, 10, 26
Monday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 3, 4, 6, 11, 13, 19, 23, 24, 25, 28, 37, 40, 44, 45, 46, 50, 52, 54, 57, 63, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: 6♠, 8♠, 6♦, A♣, 2♣
Lottery
MICHIGAN
Sun., Jan. 6
Sat., Jan. 5
Midday: 947, 2753
Evening: 433, 6529
Fantasy 5: 1, 12, 32, 33, 37
Saturday jackpot: $119K
Keno: 2, 3, 7, 15, 24, 32, 34, 36, 37, 38, 39, 41, 44, 49, 51, 54, 57, 67, 68, 76, 79, 80
Poker Lotto: Q♥, 7♥, 5♠, 3♣, 6♣
Classic Lotto: 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 14
Wednesday jackpot: $1.3M
Powerball: 3, 7, 15, 27, 69; 19
Wednesday jackpot: $82M
Fri., Jan. 4
Fantasy 5: 8, 9, 14, 15, 37
Mega Millions: 21, 29, 35, 54, 60; 15
Tuesday jackpot: $45M
OHIO
Sun., Jan. 6
Midday: 862, 7551
Evening: 916, 3893
