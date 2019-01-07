LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Monday:

Midday: 364, 9431

Evening: 770, 6693

Fantasy 5: 3, 8, 22, 27, 31

Tuesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 4, 5, 11, 16, 20, 26, 28, 29, 35, 37, 42, 55, 56, 58, 59, 64, 67, 70, 74, 75, 76, 79

Poker Lotto: 8, J, 4, 9, 6

