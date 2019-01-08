LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Tuesday:

Midday: 536, 6967

Evening: 148, 7850

Fantasy 5: 12, 24, 26, 27, 28

Wednesday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 8, 12, 13, 16, 23, 25, 32, 34, 38, 39, 41, 47, 49, 54, 56, 59, 62, 64, 65, 66, 80

Poker Lotto: 4, A, J, A, Q

