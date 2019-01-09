LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

These numbers were drawn Wednesday:

Midday: 075, 1934

Evening: 594, 8210

Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 12, 14, 30

Thursday jackpot: $100K

Keno: 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 21, 26, 34, 37, 38, 39, 40, 44, 53, 54, 55, 62, 63, 65, 66, 76, 80

Poker Lotto: 8, 2, 4, 8, Q

Classic Lotto: 2, 10, 11, 13, 14, 21

Saturday jackpot: $1.3M

Powerball: ;

Wednesday jackpot: $82M

