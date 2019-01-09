Michigan Lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 9
These numbers were drawn Wednesday:
Midday: 075, 1934
Evening: 594, 8210
Fantasy 5: 1, 7, 12, 14, 30
Thursday jackpot: $100K
Keno: 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 21, 26, 34, 37, 38, 39, 40, 44, 53, 54, 55, 62, 63, 65, 66, 76, 80
Poker Lotto: 8♦, 2♥, 4♥, 8♣, Q♥
Classic Lotto: 2, 10, 11, 13, 14, 21
Saturday jackpot: $1.3M
Powerball: ;
Wednesday jackpot: $82M
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/lottery/2019/01/09/michigan-lottery-numbers/38872305/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.